Baked Ziti
Ingredients:
- 16-oz. pkg. ziti pasta, uncooked
- 2 24-oz. jars spaghetti sauce
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 15-oz. container ricotta cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Optional: 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
- Brown beef in skillet over medium heat; drain. Stir in sauce and heat through.
- In a bowl, mix cheeses together.
- Combine cooked pasta, beef sauce and cheese in a greased 13”x9” baking dish.
- Bake, uncovered, at 350°F for 45-60 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.
