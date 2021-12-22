Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

Ingredients:

  • 16-oz. pkg. ziti pasta, uncooked
  • 2 24-oz. jars spaghetti sauce
  • 2 lbs. ground beef
  • 15-oz. container ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Optional: 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
  2. Brown beef in skillet over medium heat; drain. Stir in sauce and heat through.
  3. In a bowl, mix cheeses together.
  4. Combine cooked pasta, beef sauce and cheese in a greased 13”x9” baking dish.
  5. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F for 45-60 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

