Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 16-oz. bags frozen sweet corn
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add frozen corn. Cook and stir for several minutes, until thawed.
  2. Stir in remaining ingredients. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 10-15 minutes, crushing some of the corn in the skillet with the back of a ladle or potato masher. Makes 6 servings.

