Creamed Corn
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 16-oz. bags frozen sweet corn
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add frozen corn. Cook and stir for several minutes, until thawed.
- Stir in remaining ingredients. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 10-15 minutes, crushing some of the corn in the skillet with the back of a ladle or potato masher. Makes 6 servings.
