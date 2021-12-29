Baked Mozzarella Sticks
Ingredients:
- 6 mozzarella string cheese sticks
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons butter melted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup marinara sauce, warmed
Directions:
- For making the Mozzarella Sticks: Line a baking sheet with foil, and lightly spray the foil with nonstick cooking spray. Cut each cheese stick in half.
- Place the flour in a shallow bowl.
- In a second bowl, beat the eggs and water together.
- In a third shallow bowl, whisk together the seasoned bread crumbs, panko crumbs, melted butter, salt and pepper.
- For the dredging process, roll the cheese sticks in flour, roll in the egg mixture and then the breadcrumb mixture. Repeat the egg and breadcrumb coatings, pressing the breadcrumbs into the cheese stick. There will be 5 coatings in all.
- Place the dredged cheese sticks on the prepared pan, cover and freeze 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
- When Ready to Bake: Heat oven to 415°F and set the oven rack to the middle position. Remove the cheese sticks from the freezer while the oven preheats.
- Bake 10-20 minutes or until heated through, crispy and golden. Turn halfway through baking. Serve with marinara for dipping.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!