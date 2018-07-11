Banana and Yogurt Crepes

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups low-fat milk
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg white
  • 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) container low-fat banana or vanilla yogurt
  • 1 banana, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • fresh mint sprigs, optional
  • powdered sugar, optional

Directions:

  1. Whisk together milk, flour, egg, egg whites and 1 tablespoon of honey in a medium bowl. Allow batter to rest 5 minutes at room temperature.
  2. Heat a 10-inch non-stick skillet over medium heat.
  3. Pour 1/4 cup batter into skillet; quickly tilt and swirl batter to coat bottom of skillet. When crepe is lightly browned at edges, use a thin spatula to loosen and turn over. Cook turned crepe about 20 seconds or until lightly browned; slide onto plate to cool. Continue making crepes with remaining batter. To prevent sticking, place a piece of wax paper between each crepe.  
  4. Puree yogurt, vanilla and remaining honey in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add diced banana. Spread each crepe with about 2 1/2 tablespoons of the yogurt mixture. Roll crepes into cylinders. Place 2 crepes on each serving plate and garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.  

Yield: 2 crepes plus 5 tablespoons of yogurt mixture, per serving

