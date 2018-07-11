Ingredients:
- 4 over-ripe bananas
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 stick unsalted butter melted and cooled slightly
- 2 large eggs at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup Graham flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:
- Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Combine the bananas and sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and mix on medium speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the butter, eggs, and vanilla extract, and continue mixing until well incorporated, about 1 minute longer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the flours, baking soda, and salt, and mix on low speed until just combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until golden brown and firm in the center, about 1 hour. Cool in the loaf pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely before cutting.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!