Easy Banana Bread

By -
0
14

Ingredients:

  • 4 over-ripe bananas
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter melted and cooled slightly
  • 2 large eggs at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup Graham flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Combine the bananas and sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and mix on medium speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Add the butter, eggs, and vanilla extract, and continue mixing until well incorporated, about 1 minute longer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the flours, baking soda, and salt, and mix on low speed until just combined.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until golden brown and firm in the center, about 1 hour. Cool in the loaf pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely before cutting.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.