Buncha Banana Pudding

By -
0
10

Ingredients:

  • 2 (3 ounce) packages vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 4 cups low-fat milk
  • 20 vanilla wafer cookies
  • 3 bananas, sliced
  • Whipped cream (optional)
  • Graham cracker crumbs (optional)

Directions:

  1. Prepare pudding with low-fat milk as directed on package.
  2. Spoon one cup of pudding into a 2-quart serving bowl and top with 10 cookies and half of the banana slices.
  3. Continue layering with 2 cups of pudding, remaining cookies and bananas.
  4. Top with remaining pudding, cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight.
  5. Garnish with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs or banana slices, if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.