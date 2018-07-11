Ingredients:
- 2 (3 ounce) packages vanilla instant pudding mix
- 4 cups low-fat milk
- 20 vanilla wafer cookies
- 3 bananas, sliced
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Graham cracker crumbs (optional)
Directions:
- Prepare pudding with low-fat milk as directed on package.
- Spoon one cup of pudding into a 2-quart serving bowl and top with 10 cookies and half of the banana slices.
- Continue layering with 2 cups of pudding, remaining cookies and bananas.
- Top with remaining pudding, cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight.
- Garnish with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs or banana slices, if desired.
