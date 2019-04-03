Honeyed Cornbread
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup creamed corn
- 1 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil, for skillet
- honey and butter, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Swirl the 1 T vegetable oil in the cast iron skillet and place in the oven to heat, watch that it doesn’t start to smoke.
- Mix the cornmeal and salt in a large bowl. In a second bowl combine the next 5 ingredients. Stir the wet ingredients with the dry until just combined, batter will be lumpy, don’t over mix.
- Open the oven and drop a tsp. of batter into the hot skillet and make sure it is heated enough to sizzle. Carefully pour the batter into the skillet and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and golden brown.
- Cut into slices and serve with additional honey and butter.
