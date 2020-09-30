Monkey Bread

By -
0
0

Monkey Bread

Submitted by: of Middlefield, OH

Ingredients:

  • 3 cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

Icing:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar

Directions:

  1. Cut biscuits in fourths. Place on greased 9×13 pan.
  2. Mix together the sugar and  cinnamon; sprinkle over mixture over biscuits.
  3. Melt the butter and drizzle over the top, and bake until done, according to biscuit directions.
  4. For the icing: combine sour cream, butter and brown sugar; heat until butter melts. Pour icing over baked rolls and eat while warm.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.