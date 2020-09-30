Monkey Bread
Submitted by: Fannie Miller of Middlefield, OH
Ingredients:
- 3 cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Icing:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
Directions:
- Cut biscuits in fourths. Place on greased 9×13 pan.
- Mix together the sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over mixture over biscuits.
- Melt the butter and drizzle over the top, and bake until done, according to biscuit directions.
- For the icing: combine sour cream, butter and brown sugar; heat until butter melts. Pour icing over baked rolls and eat while warm.
