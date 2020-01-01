BBQ Popcorn
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. no-sugar-added fruit-sweetened BBQ sauce
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. avocado oil or sunflower oil
- 1/4 cup popcorn kernels
Directions:
- In a small bowl, stir together the barbecue sauce, smoked paprika, and salt; set aside.
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, fully heat the oil. Add the popcorn kernels, cover with a lid, and periodically shake the saucepan until you hear the popping begin. Let the popcorn pop undisturbed until it stops, about 3 minutes. Carefully remove lid.
- Immediately pour the barbecue sauce mixture onto popcorn while over medium heat. Stir well until the popcorn is lightly coated and re-crisped, about 2 minutes. Serve.
