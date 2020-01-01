    BBQ Popcorn

    By -
    0
    1

    BBQ Popcorn

    Ingredients:

    • 1 Tbsp. no-sugar-added fruit-sweetened BBQ sauce
    • 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
    • 1/8 tsp. salt
    • 2 tsp. avocado oil or sunflower oil
    • 1/4 cup popcorn kernels

    Directions:

    1. In a small bowl, stir together the barbecue sauce, smoked paprika, and salt; set aside.
    2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, fully heat the oil. Add the popcorn kernels, cover with a lid, and periodically shake the saucepan until you hear the popping begin. Let the popcorn pop undisturbed until it stops, about 3 minutes. Carefully remove lid.
    3. Immediately pour the barbecue sauce mixture onto popcorn while over medium heat. Stir well until the popcorn is lightly coated and re-crisped, about 2 minutes. Serve.  

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    SHARE
    Previous articleHerbed Soft Scrambled Eggs on Toast
    Next articlePeppermint Chocolate "Nice Cream"

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.