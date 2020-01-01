Peppermint Chocolate “Nice Cream”
Ingredients:
- 2 med. fully ripened bananas (sliced into coins and frozen)
- 3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. peppermint extract
- 1 Tbsp. unsweetened baker’s chocolate, chopped
Directions:
- Add the frozen banana coins, cocoa powder, and extracts to a food processor. Cover and pulse 10 times to chop the bananas. Process the banana mixture on high speed until creamy, about 2½ minutes. Every 30 seconds, stop and scrape down the inside of the food processor. Add the baker’s chocolate and pulse 3 times to combine.
- Enjoy immediately, soft-serve style. Or freeze until solid; at serving time, set it out for 15 minutes, scoop, and serve.
