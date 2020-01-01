Herbed Soft Scrambled Eggs on Toast

Herbed Soft Scrambled Eggs on Toast

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices sprouted whole-grain or whole-wheat bread
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed chopped fresh herbs

Directions:

  1. Toast the bread in a toaster or toaster oven to desired doneness.
  2. While the bread is toasting, prepare the eggs: fully heat the oil in a medium stick-resistant skillet over medium-low heat. Pour the eggs into the hot skillet and cook while gently stirring (or folding) the mixture until the eggs are no longer runny, yet are still moist, about 1 1/2–2 minutes.
  3. Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle with the salt, and gently stir (or fold) in the herbs.
  4. Transfer the toasts to plates. Top each toast with half the herbed eggs.
  5. If desired, sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper to taste. Serve.  

