Herbed Soft Scrambled Eggs on Toast
Ingredients:
- 2 slices sprouted whole-grain or whole-wheat bread
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup loosely packed chopped fresh herbs
Directions:
- Toast the bread in a toaster or toaster oven to desired doneness.
- While the bread is toasting, prepare the eggs: fully heat the oil in a medium stick-resistant skillet over medium-low heat. Pour the eggs into the hot skillet and cook while gently stirring (or folding) the mixture until the eggs are no longer runny, yet are still moist, about 1 1/2–2 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle with the salt, and gently stir (or fold) in the herbs.
- Transfer the toasts to plates. Top each toast with half the herbed eggs.
- If desired, sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper to taste. Serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!