BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 med. onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup strong brewed coffee
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. bouillon paste
- Salt and ground black pepper
Directions:
- Warm the oil in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until it is translucent, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin and paprika and cook, stirring, one minute more.
- Add the ketchup and brown sugar and cook, stirring, just until sugar dissolves, about two minutes.
- Stir in the coffee, water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and bouillon paste, stirring until the concentrate dissolves.
- Bring the sauce to a simmer, and cook until it reduces slightly and thickens, about 20 minutes.
- Adjust the heat as needed to keep the sauce at a simmer.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Remove the sauce from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes, and then purée in a blender.
