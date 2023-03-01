BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 med. onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup strong brewed coffee
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. bouillon paste
  • Salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Warm the oil in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until it is translucent, about 5-7 minutes.
  2. Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin and paprika and cook, stirring, one minute more.
  3. Add the ketchup and brown sugar and cook, stirring, just until sugar dissolves, about two minutes.
  4. Stir in the coffee, water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and bouillon paste, stirring until the concentrate dissolves.
  5. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and cook until it reduces slightly and thickens, about 20 minutes.
  6. Adjust the heat as needed to keep the sauce at a simmer.
  7. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  8. Remove the sauce from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes, and then purée in a blender.

