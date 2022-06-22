BBQ Sweet Corn Dip
Yield: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Ketchup
- 1 cup Red Wine Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 cup Onions – chopped
- 1/4 cup Molasses
- 1/2 Tbsp. Liquid Smoke
- 1/2 tsp. Salt
- 1/4 tsp. Pepper
- 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder – California style
- 1/4 tsp. Onion Powder – California style
- 1/2 tsp. Garlic – minced
- 1/2 cup Bacon – fried and crumbled
- 1 lb. Sweet Corn – frozen, thawed (or fresh, cut off the cob)
Directions:
- Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, onion, molasses, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and minced garlic in a saucepan. Stir until combined. Bring to a boil and then add bacon and sweet corn. Cook on low for 1 hour.
- Serve warm with corn chips.
