Yield: 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Ketchup
  • 1 cup Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 cup Onions – chopped
  • 1/4 cup Molasses
  • 1/2 Tbsp. Liquid Smoke
  • 1/2 tsp. Salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder – California style
  • 1/4 tsp. Onion Powder – California style
  • 1/2 tsp. Garlic – minced
  • 1/2 cup Bacon – fried and crumbled
  • 1 lb. Sweet Corn – frozen, thawed (or fresh, cut off the cob)

Directions:

  1. Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, onion, molasses, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and minced garlic in a saucepan. Stir until combined. Bring to a boil and then add bacon and sweet corn. Cook on low for 1 hour.
  2. Serve warm with corn chips.

