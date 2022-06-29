Grilled Pizza
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. pizza dough
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
- 1/2 lb. thinly sliced mozzarella
- 1 large tomato, thinly sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup ricotta
- Freshly chopped basil, for serving
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Heat grill over medium-high heat.
- Divide pizza dough into 2 balls and use your hands to stretch out into a circle that’s 8″ wide. Brush both sides with oil, then place directly on grill grates. Cook until bottom is golden, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip.
- Immediately top crust with half the cheese, tomatoes, and ricotta, and continue cooking until bottom of pizza is golden, about another minute. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Top with basil, red pepper flakes, and a drizzle of oil.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!