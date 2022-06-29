Grilled Pizza

Grilled Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. pizza dough
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
  • 1/2 lb. thinly sliced mozzarella
  • 1 large tomato, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • Freshly chopped basil, for serving
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

  1. Heat grill over medium-high heat.
  2. Divide pizza dough into 2 balls and use your hands to stretch out into a circle that’s 8″ wide. Brush both sides with oil, then place directly on grill grates. Cook until bottom is golden, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip.
  3. Immediately top crust with half the cheese, tomatoes, and ricotta, and continue cooking until bottom of pizza is golden, about another minute. Repeat with remaining dough.
  4. Top with basil, red pepper flakes, and a drizzle of oil.

