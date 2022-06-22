Swiss Cheese Corn Bake

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

6 oz. evaporated milk

1 egg, beaten

2 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. Black Pepper

4 oz. Swiss Cheese – shredded, about 1 c., divided

3 c. corn – whole kernel, canned or frozen (thawed)

1/2 c. bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. margarine – melted

Directions:

In a bowl, combine milk, egg, onion, salt, pepper, and 3/4 c. cheese. Add corn. Place in a greased 10″ x 6″ x 1 1/2“ baking dish. Toss bread crumbs, margarine and remaining 1/4 c. cheese together and then sprinkle over the corn mixture. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in a 350 degrees F oven.

Note: For a variety in the topping texture, potato sticks may be used instead of the bread crumbs. Finely chopped green peppers or carrots may be added to the recipe as well.

