Beef and Bacon Stew for Two

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3/4 lb beef stew meat
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup ready-to-eat baby-cut carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 cup apple juice

Directions:

  1. In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until brown but not crisp.
  2. Add beef stew meat and onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned.
  3. Spoon mixture into 1 1/2-quart slow cooker; stir in carrots.
  4. In small bowl, mix remaining ingredients; gently stir into mixture in slow cooker.
  5. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.

