Beef and Bacon Stew for Two
Ingredients:
- 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3/4 lb beef stew meat
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup ready-to-eat baby-cut carrots, halved lengthwise
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. packed brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 cup apple juice
Directions:
- In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until brown but not crisp.
- Add beef stew meat and onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned.
- Spoon mixture into 1 1/2-quart slow cooker; stir in carrots.
- In small bowl, mix remaining ingredients; gently stir into mixture in slow cooker.
- Cover; cook on Low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.
