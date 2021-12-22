Old-Fashioned Veggie Beef Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 4 carrots, peeled and diced
  • 4 stalks celery, chopped
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 4 potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 14.5 oz. can petite diced tomatoes
  • 15 oz. can tomato sauce
  • 15.5 oz. can corn, drained
  • 15 oz. can green beans, drained
  • 15 oz. can peas
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/8 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1 bay leaf

Directions:

  1. In stockpot over medium-high heat, brown beef with onion, drain.
  2. Add carrots and celery, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add broth. Stir in potatoes, tomatoes with juice, and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for about 1 hour, until potatoes are tender.
  5. Discard bay leaf before serving. Makes 8-10 servings on a cold winter day.

