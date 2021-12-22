Old-Fashioned Veggie Beef Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 carrots, peeled and diced
- 4 stalks celery, chopped
- 4 cups beef broth
- 4 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 14.5 oz. can petite diced tomatoes
- 15 oz. can tomato sauce
- 15.5 oz. can corn, drained
- 15 oz. can green beans, drained
- 15 oz. can peas
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/8 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 bay leaf
Directions:
- In stockpot over medium-high heat, brown beef with onion, drain.
- Add carrots and celery, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add broth. Stir in potatoes, tomatoes with juice, and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for about 1 hour, until potatoes are tender.
- Discard bay leaf before serving. Makes 8-10 servings on a cold winter day.
