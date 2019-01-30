Beef and Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Yield: 36 – 40 mushrooms
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound Ground Beef
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter)
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
- 3 tablespoons minced chives
- 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend
- Minced fresh chives (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove and reserve stems from mushrooms.
- Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside.
- Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.
- Combine Ground Beef, minced stems, blue cheese, bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.
- Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan.
- Bake in 375°F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.
