Beef and Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Yield: 36 – 40 mushrooms
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound Ground Beef
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter)
  • 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons minced chives
  • 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend
  • Minced fresh chives (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove and reserve stems from mushrooms. 
  2. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside.
  3. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.
  4. Combine Ground Beef, minced stems, blue cheese, bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.
  5. Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan.
  6. Bake in 375°F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.

