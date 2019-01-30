Personal Pizza
Yield: 1 dozen
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:19 minutes
Total Time: 24 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 English muffins
- 1/2 cup spaghetti or pizza sauce
- 2/3 cup grated mozzarella or cheddar cheese
- Toppings: pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, chopped onions or bell peppers; cooked ham, ground beef or sausage
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F degrees.
- Split and lightly toast English muffins.
- Spread each half with spaghetti sauce or pizza sauce.
- Add cheese and pizza toppings of your choice.
- Bake 5-7 minutes until muffin is lightly browned and cheese is melted.
- Allow to cool slightly before eating.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
