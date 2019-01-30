Personal Pizza

Personal Pizzas on a plate

Personal Pizza
Yield: 1 dozen
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:19 minutes
Total Time: 24 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 English muffins
  • 1/2 cup spaghetti or pizza sauce
  • 2/3 cup grated mozzarella or cheddar cheese
  • Toppings: pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, chopped onions or bell peppers; cooked ham, ground beef or sausage

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F degrees.
  2. Split and lightly toast English muffins.
  3. Spread each half with spaghetti sauce or pizza sauce.
  4. Add cheese and pizza toppings of your choice.
  5. Bake 5-7 minutes until muffin is lightly browned and cheese is melted.
  6. Allow to cool slightly before eating.
  7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

