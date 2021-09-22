Beef and Broccoli
Ingredients:
- ¾ pound lean ground beef
- ¼ tsp. ground ginger
- ¾ tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
- ½ cup water
- 4 cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
- 3 cups white rice
Directions:
- Sauté beef, ginger and garlic powder in a skillet over medium-high heat until meat is browned.
- In a bowl, mix sugar, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, pepper flakes and water. Add sauce to beef and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add broccoli and cook until tender.
- Serve over cooked rice. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
