Beef and Broccoli

Ingredients:

  • ¾ pound lean ground beef
  • ¼ tsp. ground ginger
  • ¾ tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
  • ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
  • ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
  • ½ cup water
  • 4 cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
  • 3 cups white rice

Directions:

  1. Sauté beef, ginger and garlic powder in a skillet over medium-high heat until meat is browned.
  2. In a bowl, mix sugar, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, pepper flakes and water. Add sauce to beef and cook for 5 minutes.
  3. Add broccoli and cook until tender.
  4. Serve over cooked rice. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

