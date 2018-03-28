Ingredients for beef stew:
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 8 cups cubed stew beef (about 4 pounds)
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cups chopped yellow onions
- 4 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 4 cups beef stock
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon thyme
Ingredients for noodles:
- 2 (8-ounce) bags egg noodles
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions:
- In a large bowl, place flour salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add cubes of stew beef and toss until all pieces of beef are coated with flour mixture.
- In a large non-stick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add 1/4 of the beef and brown on all sides over medium heat. Place in bowl of slow cooker. Repeat until all beef has been browned and is in the slow cooker.
- Add onions, garlic, beef stock, Worcestershire, hot sauce and thyme to bowl of the slow cooker. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook on high for 4 to 4 1/2 hours. Serve over buttered noodles.
- To prepare noodles, cook in salted boiling water for 9 minutes. Strain. Place in a bowl with 3 tablespoons of butter. Stir until butter has melted and coated the noodles.