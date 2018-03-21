Ingredients for the pecan gingersnap crust:
- 5 ounces (about 20) gingersnap cookies
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Ingredients for the filling:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 4 cups whole milk, divided
- 1/3 cup cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
Ingredients for the topping:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Chopped pecans, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350℉. Butter 9-inch pie dish.
- In food processor, pulse cookies and pecans until reduced to crumbs. In medium bowl, combine cookie and nut mixture with sugar, salt and butter. Press into prepared pie dish and bake until crust is golden, 8-10 minutes. Let cool completely.
- To make filling, whisk together 1/2 cup milk with cornstarch. Set aside.
- In heavy bottomed saucepan, place sugar over medium heat. Let sugar melt and caramelize, swirling pan if necessary to make sure it caramelizes evenly. Keep close watch to make sure it doesn’t burn.
- When sugar has completely caramelized, remove from heat and slowly pour in remaining 3 1/2 cups of milk, whisk whisking constantly. Caramel will bubble and steam violently at beginning. Once all milk has been added, return pan to medium heat and whisk to dissolve any caramel that may have hardened. Boil for a few minutes until slightly thickened.
- Slowly whisk in milk and cornstarch mixture, vanilla and salt and stir until pudding is thickened.
- Remove from heat and cool over an ice water bath to room temperature. Alternately, refrigerate for 1 hour.
- In bowl of electric mixer, beat heavy cream to soft peaks, and then fold it into cooled caramel mixture. Pour into pie crust and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
- To serve, beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla to soft peaks. Spread on top of pie and top with chopped pecans.