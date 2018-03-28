Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups mixed vegetables*, chopped small
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cup vegetable or chicken broth
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 4 cups cooked rice
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 9×13-inch baking dish with butter.
- Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add vegetables and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Sprinkle with flour and stir to combine.
- Add broth and milk and increase heat to medium high. Bring to boil and simmer until thickened, stirring frequently, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
- Add cooked rice and stir until combined. Pour into prepared casserole dish and cover with foil. Bake until bubbling, about 20 minutes. Uncover, top with cheese and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more.
*If using frozen vegetables, do not thaw.