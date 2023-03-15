Belle’s Apple Roses

Belle’s Apple Roses

Ingredients:

  • 1-2 large red apples, cored and very thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. apple pie spice
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tsp. water
  • 1 tsp. confectioners’ sugar
  • Muffin tin

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Adjust an oven rack to the middle position.
  2. Place apple slices on a microwave-safe plate, overlapping slightly if necessary. Microwave on high, covered, until slices slightly soften, about 45 seconds.
  3. Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a small separate bowl and set aside.
  4. Roll puff pastry sheet to less than 1/8-inch thickness. Using a pizza cutter, cut 3×12-inch rectangles.
  5. Spread melted butter over dough; sprinkle with a generous amount of cinnamon sugar.
  6. Place apple slices along one long edge of dough, about 1/4 inch above the edge, overlapping slices slightly. Fold the bottom half of dough over bottom of apple slices to form a long folder of dough with rounded edges of apple slices exposed at top.
  7. Beat together egg and water in a small bowl. Brush surface of dough with egg wash. Sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar.
  8. Starting at one end, roll dough to form a rose-shaped pastry. Transfer roses to the non-stick sprayed muffin tin. Sprinkle it with additional cinnamon sugar.
  9. Bake on the middle rack in the preheated oven until well browned, about 25 minutes.
  10. Remove roses and cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

