Belle’s Apple Roses
Ingredients:
- 1-2 large red apples, cored and very thinly sliced
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. apple pie spice
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 large egg
- 2 tsp. water
- 1 tsp. confectioners’ sugar
- Muffin tin
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F. Adjust an oven rack to the middle position.
- Place apple slices on a microwave-safe plate, overlapping slightly if necessary. Microwave on high, covered, until slices slightly soften, about 45 seconds.
- Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a small separate bowl and set aside.
- Roll puff pastry sheet to less than 1/8-inch thickness. Using a pizza cutter, cut 3×12-inch rectangles.
- Spread melted butter over dough; sprinkle with a generous amount of cinnamon sugar.
- Place apple slices along one long edge of dough, about 1/4 inch above the edge, overlapping slices slightly. Fold the bottom half of dough over bottom of apple slices to form a long folder of dough with rounded edges of apple slices exposed at top.
- Beat together egg and water in a small bowl. Brush surface of dough with egg wash. Sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar.
- Starting at one end, roll dough to form a rose-shaped pastry. Transfer roses to the non-stick sprayed muffin tin. Sprinkle it with additional cinnamon sugar.
- Bake on the middle rack in the preheated oven until well browned, about 25 minutes.
- Remove roses and cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.
