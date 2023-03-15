Scarlett’s Fried Chicken

Scarlett’s Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 Tbsp. cajun seasoning
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • olive oil spray

Directions:

  1. Salt and pepper chicken thighs.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, add the buttermilk and eggs and whisk.
  3. In another medium sized bowl, add the flour, cajun, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
  4. Dredge the chicken in the flour, then the buttermilk, and then lastly in the flour.
  5. Place in the bottom of your air fryer basket. Cook at 360 F for 15-20 minutes. Open the basket and spray any flour with the cooking spray.
  6. Turn the chicken and cook for another 5-10 minutes until 165 F and no longer pink.

