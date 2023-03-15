Scarlett’s Fried Chicken
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
- salt and pepper
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 Tbsp. cajun seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- olive oil spray
Directions:
- Salt and pepper chicken thighs.
- In a medium sized bowl, add the buttermilk and eggs and whisk.
- In another medium sized bowl, add the flour, cajun, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken in the flour, then the buttermilk, and then lastly in the flour.
- Place in the bottom of your air fryer basket. Cook at 360 F for 15-20 minutes. Open the basket and spray any flour with the cooking spray.
- Turn the chicken and cook for another 5-10 minutes until 165 F and no longer pink.
