Lady’s Chocolate Chocolate Kiss Cookies

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
  • ¾ cup butter softened
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
  • ½ cup light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1½ tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • Milk chocolate kisses, unwrapped

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
  2. Add 1/4 cup granulated sugar to a small bowl, set aside.
  3. In a small microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate in 30 second intervals. Stir after each interval. Repeat until fully melted.
  4. In a separate large bowl or stand mixer, beat together butter, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
  5. Mix in egg and vanilla, followed by salt and baking powder. Scrape bowl as needed.
  6. Mix in cocoa powder, followed by the small bowl of melted chocolate.
  7. Add flour one cup at a time, increasing after each addition. Mix until fully incorporated.
  8. If dough is too sticky to work with, chill for 15-20 minutes before continuing.
  9. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop and shape dough into smooth balls. Roll in granulated sugar.
  10. Place sugar coated dough balls on a prepared baking sheet, spaced 2-inches apart. Bake for 10 minutes.
  11. Remove pan from oven and immediately press an unwrapped chocolate kiss into each cookie.
  12. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely and allow chocolate to set.
  13. Once chocolate has completely set, cookies may be stored in an airtight container.

