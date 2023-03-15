Lady’s Chocolate Chocolate Kiss Cookies
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
- ¾ cup butter softened
- ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1½ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- Milk chocolate kisses, unwrapped
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
- Add 1/4 cup granulated sugar to a small bowl, set aside.
- In a small microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate in 30 second intervals. Stir after each interval. Repeat until fully melted.
- In a separate large bowl or stand mixer, beat together butter, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
- Mix in egg and vanilla, followed by salt and baking powder. Scrape bowl as needed.
- Mix in cocoa powder, followed by the small bowl of melted chocolate.
- Add flour one cup at a time, increasing after each addition. Mix until fully incorporated.
- If dough is too sticky to work with, chill for 15-20 minutes before continuing.
- Using a small cookie scoop, scoop and shape dough into smooth balls. Roll in granulated sugar.
- Place sugar coated dough balls on a prepared baking sheet, spaced 2-inches apart. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven and immediately press an unwrapped chocolate kiss into each cookie.
- Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely and allow chocolate to set.
- Once chocolate has completely set, cookies may be stored in an airtight container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!