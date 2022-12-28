Big Batch Eggs
For a crowd or freeze for future meals.
Ingredients:
- 18 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- salt and pepper
Add ins:
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1 1/2 cups chopped vegetables
- 1 cup cooked breakfast meat (your choice)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a large rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, scramble eggs, milk, and seasonings until well combined.
- Pour the egg mixture into the pan and sprinkle with add-ins. (*SUGGESTIONS: Broccoli, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, ham, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, salsa, or pesto)
- Bake for 18 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes.
