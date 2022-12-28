Big Batch Eggs

For a crowd or freeze for future meals.

Ingredients:

  • 18 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • salt and pepper

Add ins:

  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped vegetables
  • 1 cup cooked breakfast meat (your choice)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a large rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, scramble eggs, milk, and seasonings until well combined.
  3. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and sprinkle with add-ins. (*SUGGESTIONS: Broccoli, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, ham, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, salsa, or pesto)
  4. Bake for 18 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes.

