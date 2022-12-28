Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake

Chocolate brownie decorated with cherry. Homemade cake on wooden table.

Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 21oz. cans cherry pie filling
  • 1 box devil’s food cake mix
  • 3/4 cup butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350 F. Spray bottom of 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Spread pie filling in baking dish. Top with dry cake mix and distribute evenly. Pour melted butter on top, covering entire cake mixture.
  3. Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool 10 minutes and serve with ice cream.

