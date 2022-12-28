Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 21oz. cans cherry pie filling
- 1 box devil’s food cake mix
- 3/4 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 F. Spray bottom of 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Spread pie filling in baking dish. Top with dry cake mix and distribute evenly. Pour melted butter on top, covering entire cake mixture.
- Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool 10 minutes and serve with ice cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!