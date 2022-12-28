Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

By -
0
25

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 2 med. russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 4 med. carrots, peeled and cubed
  • ½ lb. med. asparagus, ends trimmed and halved
  • 5-6 radishes, ends trimmed and halved
  • 2 large parsnips, peeled and cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • ½ Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. In a large sheet pan, add potatoes, carrots, asparagus, radishes, parsnips and garlic.
  3. Drizzle with olive oil and season with Italian seasoning, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Combine until well coated. Spread out evenly on the pan.
  4. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until tender and golden brown. Gently shake the sheet pan halfway through baking to ensure even cooking.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSteak and Asparagus Stir Fry

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.