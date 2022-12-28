Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 2 med. russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 4 med. carrots, peeled and cubed
- ½ lb. med. asparagus, ends trimmed and halved
- 5-6 radishes, ends trimmed and halved
- 2 large parsnips, peeled and cubed
- 2 Tbsp. fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a large sheet pan, add potatoes, carrots, asparagus, radishes, parsnips and garlic.
- Drizzle with olive oil and season with Italian seasoning, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Combine until well coated. Spread out evenly on the pan.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until tender and golden brown. Gently shake the sheet pan halfway through baking to ensure even cooking.
