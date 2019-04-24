Black Bean Brownies

By -
0
14

Black Bean Brownies

Yield: 12 brownies
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed, or 2 cups cooked
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, or 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil and 1-1/2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and grease an 8×8-inch baking pan.
  2. Put the first seven ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
  3. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour into the prepared pan.
  4. Bake for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.