Black Bean Brownies
Yield: 12 brownies
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed, or 2 cups cooked
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, or 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil and 1-1/2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and grease an 8×8-inch baking pan.
- Put the first seven ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
- Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour into the prepared pan.
- Bake for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
