Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium ripe avocados, divided
- 1-2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 3/4 cup no-salt-added canned black beans, rinsed
- 3/4 cup frozen whole kernel fire-roasted corn, thawed
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice, salt, cumin and pepper until combined.
- Cut the 2 remaining avocados into small chunks. Add to the mashed avocado mixture along with beans, corn, jalapeño and cilantro; stir until combined.
- Add more lime juice to taste, if desired.
