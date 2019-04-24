Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium ripe avocados, divided
  • 1-2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 3/4 cup no-salt-added canned black beans, rinsed
  • 3/4 cup frozen whole kernel fire-roasted corn, thawed
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. Mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice, salt, cumin and pepper until combined.
  2. Cut the 2 remaining avocados into small chunks. Add to the mashed avocado mixture along with beans, corn, jalapeño and cilantro; stir until combined.
  3. Add more lime juice to taste, if desired.

