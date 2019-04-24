Quick Pasta Fagioli

Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Directions:

    Ingredients:

    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • 1/4 cup chopped onions
    • 1/4 cup chopped celery
    • 1/4 cup chopped carrots
    • 2 cloves garlic, chopped fine
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
    • 1/2 cup tomato sauce or crushed tomato
    • 1 can cannellini beans, juice included
    • 2 cups water
    • 1 cup roughly chopped escarole or spinach
    • 1 cup cooked small macaroni, such as ditalini or elbows
    • Grated cheese, as needed
    • Salt and pepper, to taste

    Directions:

    1. Heat olive oil in soup pot. Add onions, celery and carrots and cook for 3 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook until onions soften, about 3 more minutes.
    2. Add tomato sauce, beans and liquid in can, and water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes.
    3. Add escarole or spinach and cook another 5 minutes.
    4. Add cooked pasta; adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Pass the grated cheese when you serve the soup.

