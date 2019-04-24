Quick Pasta Fagioli
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Directions:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup chopped onions
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped carrots
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped fine
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce or crushed tomato
- 1 can cannellini beans, juice included
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup roughly chopped escarole or spinach
- 1 cup cooked small macaroni, such as ditalini or elbows
- Grated cheese, as needed
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Heat olive oil in soup pot. Add onions, celery and carrots and cook for 3 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook until onions soften, about 3 more minutes.
- Add tomato sauce, beans and liquid in can, and water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add escarole or spinach and cook another 5 minutes.
- Add cooked pasta; adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Pass the grated cheese when you serve the soup.
