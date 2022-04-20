Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2½ pounds russet potatoes
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup chives
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Peel the potatoes and rinse under cold water. Cut each potato into quarters and place in a 4 quart saucepan. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon kosher salt then reduce the heat to a low boil. Cook until the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork, about 12 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the buttermilk and butter together in a small saucepan over medium heat until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot but not boiling.
- Drain the potatoes and then add them back to the pan and warm over low heat for 1-2 minutes for the moisture to evaporate.
- Use a ricer, potato masher or food mill to mash the potatoes. Stir in the buttermilk and milk mixture 1/3 cup at a time until the potatoes are the consistency you prefer.
- Stir in the crumbled blue cheese and chives and season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
