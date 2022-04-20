Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips
Ingredients:
- 2 sweet potatoes (thinly sliced)
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Using a mandolin, carefully slice the sweet potato into chip-like thin rounds. Place in a bowl with oil and pepper; stir to combine.
- Line two large baking sheets with foil and coat with cooking spray.
- Divide sweet potatoes between the baking sheets, spreading the pieces out so they are in one layer and chips aren’t overlapping each other.
- Bake in the oven until chips just begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Turn off the oven and let the chips sit in the oven for 10 minutes to continue to crisp.
- Transfer chips to a bowl and let cool slightly.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!