No-Bake Bird’s Nest Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 2/3 cup peanut butter chips
- 1 can chow mein noodles
- 1 bag candy-coated mini eggs
Directions:
- Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter chips together according to directions on bag, stir to blend.
- Add chow mien noodles, stir to coat completely.
- Form nest shape and add 2-3 egg candies, pressing slightly so they stay.
- Place on waxed paper to dry and harden.
