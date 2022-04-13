No-Bake Bird’s Nest Cookies

By -
0
78

No-Bake Bird’s Nest Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 2/3 cup peanut butter chips
  • 1 can chow mein noodles
  • 1 bag candy-coated mini eggs

Directions:

  1. Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter chips together according to directions on bag, stir to blend.
  2. Add chow mien noodles, stir to coat completely.
  3. Form nest shape and add 2-3 egg candies, pressing slightly so they stay.
  4. Place on waxed paper to dry and harden.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleEaster Salad

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.