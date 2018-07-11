Ingredients for bars:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened to room temperature
- 2 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups ripe mashed bananas (about 3-4 medium)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Ingredients for brown butter frosting:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3-4 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9×13-inch baking pan and set aside.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, or with a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating until smooth before adding the next one. Add mashed bananas then beat to combine. Add vanilla then beat to combine.
- In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in three batches, mixing until just combined before adding the next batch.
- Evenly spread batter into prepared baking pan then bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If sides begin to brown too quickly, lightly place a sheet of nonstick-sprayed foil on top.
- When cake has 10 minutes left to bake, prepare Brown Butter Frosting. Melt butter in a skillet or saucepan over medium heat. When butter is completely melted, continuously swirl skillet until butter becomes a light caramel brown color, about 3-4 minutes. Immediately remove butter from heat then pour into a large bowl. Add milk, vanilla and 3 cups powdered sugar then whisk until smooth. Add up to 1 more cup powdered sugar to achieve desired frosting consistency.
- Carefully spread frosting over hot banana bread bars. Allow bars to cool completely before slicing.
