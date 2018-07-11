Brown Butter Banana Bars

Ingredients for bars:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened to room temperature 
  • 2 cups sugar 
  • 3 eggs 
  • 1-1/2 cups ripe mashed bananas (about 3-4 medium) 
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla 
  • 2 cups flour 
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for brown butter frosting:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter 
  • 1/4 cup milk 
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla 
  • 3-4 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9×13-inch baking pan and set aside.
  2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, or with a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating until smooth before adding the next one. Add mashed bananas then beat to combine. Add vanilla then beat to combine.
  3. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in three batches, mixing until just combined before adding the next batch.
  4. Evenly spread batter into prepared baking pan then bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If sides begin to brown too quickly, lightly place a sheet of nonstick-sprayed foil on top.
  5. When cake has 10 minutes left to bake, prepare Brown Butter Frosting. Melt butter in a skillet or saucepan over medium heat. When butter is completely melted, continuously swirl skillet until butter becomes a light caramel brown color, about 3-4 minutes. Immediately remove butter from heat then pour into a large bowl. Add milk, vanilla and 3 cups powdered sugar then whisk until smooth. Add up to 1 more cup powdered sugar to achieve desired frosting consistency.
  6. Carefully spread frosting over hot banana bread bars. Allow bars to cool completely before slicing.

