Ingredients:
- 1 loaf (14 ounces) egg challah or other white bread
- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 1-½ cups milk
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup melted butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 9-x-9-2-inch baking dish.
- Remove crusts from bread. Cut in 1-inch cubes (makes about 10 cups). Cut cream cheese in small cubes (makes about 1 cup).
- Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Scatter cream cheese cubes and 1 cup of blueberries over the bread. Top with remaining bread cubes and blueberries.
- In a bowl, combine eggs, milk, maple syrup and butter. Carefully pour over bread mixture.
- Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour, covering with aluminum foil if edges brown too much.
- To serve, cut in squares. Accompany with additional maple syrup, if desired
