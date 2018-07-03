Blueberry Maple Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf (14 ounces) egg challah or other white bread
  • 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1-½ cups milk
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup melted butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 9-x-9-2-inch baking dish.
  2. Remove crusts from bread. Cut in 1-inch cubes (makes about 10 cups). Cut cream cheese in small cubes (makes about 1 cup).
  3. Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Scatter cream cheese cubes and 1 cup of blueberries over the bread. Top with remaining bread cubes and blueberries.
  4. In a bowl, combine eggs, milk, maple syrup and butter. Carefully pour over bread mixture.
  5. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour, covering with aluminum foil if edges brown too much.
  6. To serve, cut in squares. Accompany with additional maple syrup, if desired

