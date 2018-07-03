Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger
- 3 cups frozen blueberries
- 1 cup apple juice
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons dried blueberries
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon slivered or sliced almonds
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- In a pan over medium high heat, add olive oil, fennel seeds and mustard seeds.
- Add chopped shallot and cook for 1-2 minutes; add chopped ginger.
- Add frozen blueberries, apple juice, balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, garam masala, cayenne pepper.
- Add dried blueberries, brown sugar and mix everything till well combined. Cook uncovered on medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes.
- The chutney is done when it has thickened but still has some liquid. At this point add almonds and salt to taste.
- Mix and cook for another 2-3 minutes on low heat.
- Remove pan from heat and transfer chutney to container.
- Allow it to cool completely before storing in the refrigerator.
Number of servings (yield): 2 cups
