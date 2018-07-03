Blueberry Chutney with Almonds

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger
  • 3 cups frozen blueberries
  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons dried blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon slivered or sliced almonds
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. In a pan over medium high heat, add olive oil, fennel seeds and mustard seeds.
  2. Add chopped shallot and cook for 1-2 minutes; add chopped ginger.
  3. Add frozen blueberries, apple juice, balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, garam masala, cayenne pepper.
  4. Add dried blueberries, brown sugar and mix everything till well combined. Cook uncovered on medium-­low heat for 25­-30 minutes.
  5. The chutney is done when it has thickened but still has some liquid. At this point add almonds and salt to taste.
  6. Mix and cook for another 2-­3 minutes on low heat.
  7. Remove pan from heat and transfer chutney to container.
  8. Allow it to cool completely before storing in the refrigerator.

Number of servings (yield): 2 cups

