Bran Muffins

Submitted by: of Amsterdam, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups flour (3 cups white flour, 2 cups wheat flour)
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. baking soda
  • 1 cup vegetable or olive oil
  • 1 qt. buttermilk
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 box raisin bran cereal (15-20 oz.)
  • raisins, chopped nuts or dried cranberries, optional

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients except cereal and optional fruit/nuts in large bowl, scraping sides often. Add cereal. Stir thoroughly until well mixed. Extra raisins, nuts or dried cranberries may be added at this time (I use two large handfuls of dried cranberries). Spoon into muffin liners, 1/2 to 1/3 full.
  2. Bake at 400°F for 18-20 minutes. Yield 5 1/2 to 7 dozen muffins depending on how full you fill the baking cups. These muffins refrigerate and freeze well. Unused mixture will keep for 6 weeks in the refrigerator.

