Zucchini Date Muffins
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray or 12 paper muffin cups
- 1/3 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 cup applesauce (unsweetened)
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 4 egg whites
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup old fashioned, rolled oats
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 21tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup pitted dried dates (chopped)
- 2 cups zucchini (shredded)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray a muffin tin or line with paper muffin cups. Set pan aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, oil, egg whites and vanilla; mix well. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and dates.
- Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add sugar (wet) mixture to dry ingredients all at once and mix well. Stir in zucchini. Equally portion batter among the 12 muffin cups.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
