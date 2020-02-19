Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ¾ cup whole wheat flour
- ¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup raisins
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup pureed pumpkin
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup canola oil
- ¾ cup low fat buttermilk
- 1 box instant pumpkin spice pudding
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350*F. Paper-line or grease 18 muffin cups
- Combine flour, salt, sugar, spices, baking soda, and instant pudding mix in a bowl
- In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, eggs, canola oil and buttermilk. Beat with hand mixer until blended evenly.
- Add dry mixture to wet mixture, and stir just until moistened.
- Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Once completely cooled, store muffins in lidded container or sealable plastic bags.
