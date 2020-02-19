Pumpkin Spice Muffins

By -
0
12

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • ¾ cup whole wheat flour
  • ¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ cup raisins
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup pureed pumpkin
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • ¾ cup low fat buttermilk
  • 1 box instant pumpkin spice pudding

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350*F. Paper-line or grease 18 muffin cups
  2. Combine flour, salt, sugar, spices, baking soda, and instant pudding mix in a bowl
  3. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, eggs, canola oil and buttermilk. Beat with hand mixer until blended evenly.
  4. Add dry mixture to wet mixture, and stir just until moistened.
  5. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
  6. Once completely cooled, store muffins in lidded container or sealable plastic bags.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChai Muffins
Next articleBran Muffins

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.