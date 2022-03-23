Tasty Meatballs
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup crushed saltine crackers
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. celery salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- 2 Tbsp. onion soup or chopped onions (omit salt if using soup mix)
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/4 cup ketchup
BBQ Sauce Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. liquid smoke
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar (optional)
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce (optional)
Directions:
- Mix together all ingredients thoroughly and form small balls; place on greased baking sheet.
- Bake in a pre-heated 425°F oven for 15 minutes. May be frozen, baked or raw.
- Delicious for Barbecued Meatballs with the BBQ sauce. Whisk together all ingredients until smooth.
Hint: Mix up a multiple batch and have frozen meatballs on hand for use in recipes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!