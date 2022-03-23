Tasty Meatballs

Tasty Meatballs
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup crushed saltine crackers
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. celery salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. onion soup or chopped onions (omit salt if using soup mix)
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup ketchup

BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. liquid smoke
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
  • 1 Tbsp. vinegar (optional)
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix together all ingredients thoroughly and form small balls; place on greased baking sheet.
  2. Bake in a pre-heated 425°F oven for 15 minutes. May be frozen, baked or raw.
  3. Delicious for Barbecued Meatballs with the BBQ sauce. Whisk together all ingredients until smooth.

Hint: Mix up a multiple batch and have frozen meatballs on hand for use in recipes.

