Brie and Cherry Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1/2 cup red cherry preserves
- 4 oz. Brie cheese, cut into1/2-inch pieces (36 pieces)
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Spray 36 miniature muffin cups with cooking spray.
- Cut pastry into 36 squares. Slightly press each square into muffin cup; press center with finger. Bake 10 minutes.
- Press center with handle of wooden spoon. Bake 6 to 8 minutes longer or until golden brown. Immediately press again in the center.
- Fill each with about 1/2 teaspoon preserves and top with a cheese piece, pecans and chives.
- Bake 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve warm.
