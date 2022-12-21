Brie and Cherry Bites

By -
0
1

Brie and Cherry Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 1/2 cup red cherry preserves
  • 4 oz. Brie cheese, cut into1/2-inch pieces (36 pieces)
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375°F.
  2. Spray 36 miniature muffin cups with cooking spray.
  3. Cut pastry into 36 squares. Slightly press each square into muffin cup; press center with finger. Bake 10 minutes.
  4. Press center with handle of wooden spoon. Bake 6 to 8 minutes longer or until golden brown. Immediately press again in the center.
  5. Fill each with about 1/2 teaspoon preserves and top with a cheese piece, pecans and chives.
  6. Bake 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve warm.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.