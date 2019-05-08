Brisk Tea Punch
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: December 22, 1954
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. tea
- 20 whole cloves
- 3 2-inch sticks cinnamon
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 6 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup honey
- 6 cups boiling water
Directions:
- Pour boiling water over tea and spices, let steep 3 to 5 minutes, strain; add orange and leomn juices and honey. Stir until well blended. Serve hot.
