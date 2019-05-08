Brisk Tea Punch

Brisk Tea Punch

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: December 22, 1954
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. tea
  • 20 whole cloves
  • 3 2-inch sticks cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup orange juice
  • 6 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 6 cups boiling water

Directions:

  1. Pour boiling water over tea and spices, let steep 3 to 5 minutes, strain; add orange and leomn juices and honey. Stir until well blended. Serve hot.

