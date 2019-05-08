Whole Wheat Nut Bread

By -
0
17

Whole Wheat Nut Bread

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: December 8, 1954
Submitted by: Mrs. Erma Wilson of Columbiana, Ohio
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:60 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

This recipe does not use shortening and eggs, and by adding the fruit, it can almost take the place of a fruit cake.

Directions & Ingredients:

  1. Combine:
    • 1 1/2 cups light molasses
    • 1 cup milk
  2. Mix:
    • 1 1/2 cup sugar
    • 2 cups sifted whole wheat flour
    • 1/4 cup sifted white flour
    • 1 tsp. soda
    • 1/2 tsp. salt
    • 1 cup broken nuts
    • Raisins, dates and candies fruits may also be added, if desired.
  3. Stir the dry ingredients quickly into the milk and molasses.
  4. Bake in a loaf pan 9×5 inches. Grease and flour sides of pan. Bake at a moderate temperature of 350°F for 60 minutes. Cool in pan before slicing.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleBrisk Tea Punch
Next articlePeach Parfait

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.