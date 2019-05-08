Whole Wheat Nut Bread
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: December 8, 1954
Submitted by: Mrs. Erma Wilson of Columbiana, Ohio
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:60 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes
This recipe does not use shortening and eggs, and by adding the fruit, it can almost take the place of a fruit cake.
Directions & Ingredients:
Combine:
- 1 1/2 cups light molasses
- 1 cup milk
Mix:
- 1 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 cups sifted whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup sifted white flour
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup broken nuts
- Raisins, dates and candies fruits may also be added, if desired.
- Stir the dry ingredients quickly into the milk and molasses.
- Bake in a loaf pan 9×5 inches. Grease and flour sides of pan. Bake at a moderate temperature of 350°F for 60 minutes. Cool in pan before slicing.
