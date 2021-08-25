Broccoli Amandine

Broccoli Amandine

Ingredients:

  • 1 nonstick cooking spray
  • 12 oz. broccoli florets
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 clove garlic (minced)
  • 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. In a small bowl mix together broccoli, olive oil, garlic, almonds and black pepper. Pour mixture onto baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 10-12 minutes until broccoli tips are slightly brown. Pour broccoli into a bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice.

