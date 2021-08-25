Broccoli Amandine
Ingredients:
- 1 nonstick cooking spray
- 12 oz. broccoli florets
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 clove garlic (minced)
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl mix together broccoli, olive oil, garlic, almonds and black pepper. Pour mixture onto baking sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until broccoli tips are slightly brown. Pour broccoli into a bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice.
