Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 ½ tsp. margarine or butter
  • 2 cups low-sodium broth (any type)
  • 2 cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
  • ¼ cup flour
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
  • ⅛ tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, sauté onion and carrot in margarine or butter until onions begin to brown. Add broth and broccoli. Simmer until broccoli is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
  2. In another container, slowly stir the milk into the flour until smooth. Stir the milk mixture into the soup. Bring to a boil and continue stirring until slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes.
  3. Add cheese and pepper. Heat over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve hot.
  4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
  5. You can thicken the soup with 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch instead of flour.

