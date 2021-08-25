Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1 ½ tsp. margarine or butter
- 2 cups low-sodium broth (any type)
- 2 cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- ¼ cup flour
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
- ⅛ tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, sauté onion and carrot in margarine or butter until onions begin to brown. Add broth and broccoli. Simmer until broccoli is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
- In another container, slowly stir the milk into the flour until smooth. Stir the milk mixture into the soup. Bring to a boil and continue stirring until slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes.
- Add cheese and pepper. Heat over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve hot.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
- You can thicken the soup with 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch instead of flour.
