Broccoli-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Broccoli-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium sweet potatoes
  • 3 cups broccoli florets
  • 4 tsp. butter
  • 4 Tbsp. slivered almonds, toasted

Directions:

  1. Pierce each sweet potato with a fork in a few spots. Arrange the potatoes on a microwave-safe plate and microwave until soft, about 12 minutes.
  2. Place 3/4 to 1 inch of water in a saucepan with a steamer and bring to a boil. (If you don’t have a steamer, you can simply put the broccoli directly into 1 inch of boiling water.)
  3. Add the broccoli to the steamer and cover; reduce the heat to medium and let it cook for 6 minutes.
  4. Using a knife, slit each sweet potato in half and pinch the sides to open it up. Fill each sweet potato with 1 Tsp. butter, 2/3 cup broccoli and 1 Tbsp. toasted almonds.

