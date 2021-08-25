Broccoli-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium sweet potatoes
- 3 cups broccoli florets
- 4 tsp. butter
- 4 Tbsp. slivered almonds, toasted
Directions:
- Pierce each sweet potato with a fork in a few spots. Arrange the potatoes on a microwave-safe plate and microwave until soft, about 12 minutes.
- Place 3/4 to 1 inch of water in a saucepan with a steamer and bring to a boil. (If you don’t have a steamer, you can simply put the broccoli directly into 1 inch of boiling water.)
- Add the broccoli to the steamer and cover; reduce the heat to medium and let it cook for 6 minutes.
- Using a knife, slit each sweet potato in half and pinch the sides to open it up. Fill each sweet potato with 1 Tsp. butter, 2/3 cup broccoli and 1 Tbsp. toasted almonds.
