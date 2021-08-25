Broccoli and Shrimp Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. sriracha
  • 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil (divided use)
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1 1/4 lbs. raw medium shrimp (peeled, deveined, and tails cut off)
  • 3 cups broccoli florets

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the vegetable broth, rice vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch, ginger, sriracha, and brown sugar. Heat 2 Tbsp of the olive oil in a large skillet or wok.
  2. When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).
  3. Add the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the shrimp and place on a plate.
  4. Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp of olive oil in the same skillet. Add the broccoli florets and cook until tender, about 4 minutes.
  5. Add the cooked shrimp back into the skillet and toss to combine with the broccoli.
  6. Pour the broth mixture over the shrimp and broccoli and toss to coat. Continue cooking until the broth mixture thickens slightly, about 1 minute.

