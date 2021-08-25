Broccoli and Shrimp Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup vegetable broth
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. sriracha
- 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil (divided use)
- 1 clove garlic (minced)
- 1 1/4 lbs. raw medium shrimp (peeled, deveined, and tails cut off)
- 3 cups broccoli florets
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the vegetable broth, rice vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch, ginger, sriracha, and brown sugar. Heat 2 Tbsp of the olive oil in a large skillet or wok.
- When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).
- Add the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the shrimp and place on a plate.
- Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp of olive oil in the same skillet. Add the broccoli florets and cook until tender, about 4 minutes.
- Add the cooked shrimp back into the skillet and toss to combine with the broccoli.
- Pour the broth mixture over the shrimp and broccoli and toss to coat. Continue cooking until the broth mixture thickens slightly, about 1 minute.
