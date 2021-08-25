Broccoli Raisin Salad

Broccoli Raisin Salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups chopped broccoli (fresh)
  • ½ cup raisins
  • ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
  • ¼ cup unsalted sunflower seeds
  • ¼ cup bacon bits
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 3 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine broccoli, raisins, onion, sunflower seeds and bacon bits. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Stir mayonnaise mixture into salad. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

