Broccoli Raisin Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 cups chopped broccoli (fresh)
- ½ cup raisins
- ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
- ¼ cup unsalted sunflower seeds
- ¼ cup bacon bits
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine broccoli, raisins, onion, sunflower seeds and bacon bits. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Stir mayonnaise mixture into salad. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
